Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.0 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$124.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.94.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CJT shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.20.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.