Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.58 on Friday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $387.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $201,366. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

