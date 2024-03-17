Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 14th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

CSIOF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

