Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 14th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
CSIOF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $8.24.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
