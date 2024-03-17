Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

CPRX stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

