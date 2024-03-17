Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $346.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.