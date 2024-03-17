CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $61.24 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005405 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015675 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,023.28 or 0.99588973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00151371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07713425 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,112,790.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

