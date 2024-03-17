Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $41.91 million and $1.89 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,514,143 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,493,854 with 470,241,745 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65132246 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,607,934.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

