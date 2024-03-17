Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 19,837 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.