Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 81,384 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.99% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

