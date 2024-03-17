Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 33,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,662,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.