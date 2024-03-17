Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.42. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

