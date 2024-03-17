Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.83. 4,179,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,337. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.28 and a 52-week high of $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.68. The firm has a market cap of $443.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

