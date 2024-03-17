Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDN stock remained flat at $32.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

