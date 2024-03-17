Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.31% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. 52,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

