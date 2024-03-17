Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $56.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,715 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $56,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,716. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.