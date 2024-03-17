Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,743,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

