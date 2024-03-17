Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 309,435 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 4,346,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

