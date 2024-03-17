Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 36,919 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 4.16% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 35,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,184. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

