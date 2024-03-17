Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

PGX remained flat at $11.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

