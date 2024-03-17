Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 72,436 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 1.02% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $22,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 111,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.