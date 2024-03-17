Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

