Cheelee Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $16.83 or 0.00025010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $325.63 million and $7.91 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.82289649 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,913,480.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

