Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 14th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

