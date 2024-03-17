Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.