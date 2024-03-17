China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.16

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.34. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 4,823 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

