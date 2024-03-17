Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.