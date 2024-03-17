Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Chorus Stock Performance

Shares of CHRYY stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Chorus has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

