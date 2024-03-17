Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Chorus Stock Performance
Shares of CHRYY stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Chorus has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.
Chorus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.