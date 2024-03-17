Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Brian D. Buchert Sells 12,120 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.34 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

