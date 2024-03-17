Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

