Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

