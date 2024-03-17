Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 35,036 shares trading hands.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.