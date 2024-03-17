Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 35,036 shares trading hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Coal Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.