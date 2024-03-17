ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) vs. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Critical Survey

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF N/A N/A N/A VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1,145.84

This table compares ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF 0 10 3 0 2.73 VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF 0 27 1 0 2.37

Given VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is more favorable than ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF.

Dividends

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays out -5,099.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

