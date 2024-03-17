Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

