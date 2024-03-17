CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $87,805.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,744.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock worth $1,308,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

