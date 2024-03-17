Cochlear Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

