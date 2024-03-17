Cochlear Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $114.50.
About Cochlear
