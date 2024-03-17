Collective Family Office LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

