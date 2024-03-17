Collective Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 270 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $910.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $875.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

