Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $97.18 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $98.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

