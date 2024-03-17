Collective Family Office LLC Sells 306 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 24,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

