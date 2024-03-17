Collective Family Office LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

