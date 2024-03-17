Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

