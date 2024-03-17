Comparing First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Farmers National Banc pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

38.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.08%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 19.57% 16.91% 1.22% First Interstate BancSystem 18.04% 8.47% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Interstate BancSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $179.65 million 2.63 $49.93 million $1.34 9.37 First Interstate BancSystem $1.43 billion 1.84 $257.50 million $2.48 10.17

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Farmers National Banc on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

