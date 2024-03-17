Comparing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ICF International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.96 billion 1.46 $82.61 million $4.35 35.21 Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.59 $60.72 million $1.32 30.21

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ICF International and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

ICF International currently has a consensus target price of $162.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than ICF International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.21% 13.94% 5.96% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Risk and Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.