Compass Point Upgrades NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.25 price objective on the stock.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NLCP opened at $16.90 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

