Compound (COMP) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $638.80 million and approximately $75.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $78.91 or 0.00115856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018085 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002920 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,849 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,803.86385363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 77.74120669 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $78,668,748.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.