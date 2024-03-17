Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $230.44 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $230.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,980,800,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,843,296,695 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,980,664,253.58 with 3,843,164,242.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.4128372 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $212,662,653.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

