Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Conifer Trading Down 19.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNFRZ opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Conifer Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.