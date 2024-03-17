Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,188 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 369,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

