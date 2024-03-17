Contrasting HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and DiamondHead’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 13.95% 13.25% 8.11% DiamondHead N/A -68.55% 2.04%

Risk & Volatility

HORIBA has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondHead has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondHead 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HORIBA and DiamondHead, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HORIBA and DiamondHead’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.97 billion N/A $272.92 million $6.90 13.62 DiamondHead N/A N/A $2.71 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondHead.

Summary

HORIBA beats DiamondHead on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

