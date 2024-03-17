Contrasting Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies -62.80% -20.61% -17.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jin Medical International and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.56%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares Jin Medical International and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $19.98 million 33.99 N/A N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $10.72 million 5.35 -$16.92 million ($0.61) -8.21

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jin Medical International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; Tel Aviv University; Sheba Medical Center; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.